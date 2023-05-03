HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.51% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is 13.26. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.51% from its latest reported closing price of 11.58.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is 139MM, an increase of 3.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUPH is 0.09%, an increase of 10.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.28% to 55,071K shares. The put/call ratio of AUPH is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 5,000K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 724K shares, representing an increase of 85.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUPH by 299.03% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,970K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,777K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,750K shares, representing an increase of 27.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUPH by 19.13% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,098K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,888K shares, representing an increase of 6.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUPH by 44.19% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,183K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

See all Aurinia Pharmaceuticals regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.