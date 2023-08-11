HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates AudioEye (AEYE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.88% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for AudioEye is 9.86. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 64.88% from its latest reported closing price of 5.98.

The projected annual revenue for AudioEye is 34MM, an increase of 8.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in AudioEye. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEYE is 0.05%, a decrease of 6.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.69% to 1,931K shares. The put/call ratio of AEYE is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cannell Capital holds 726K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 819K shares, representing a decrease of 12.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEYE by 57.73% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management holds 254K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares, representing a decrease of 40.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEYE by 17.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 212K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing an increase of 23.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEYE by 124.92% over the last quarter.

Prelude Capital Management holds 201K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares, representing a decrease of 19.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEYE by 78.61% over the last quarter.

Anchor Capital Advisors holds 115K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing an increase of 11.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEYE by 23.47% over the last quarter.

AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering trusted ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital access, helping creators get accessible and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Samsung, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. AudioEye stands out among its competitors because it delivers human-in-the loop machine learning accessibility remediations without fundamental changes to website architecture, as well as, source code audits, browser-based tools, and continuous accessibility monitoring.

