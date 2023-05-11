HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates AudioEye (AEYE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.34% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for AudioEye is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 51.34% from its latest reported closing price of 6.74.

The projected annual revenue for AudioEye is 34MM, an increase of 12.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in AudioEye. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEYE is 0.05%, a decrease of 10.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.53% to 2,211K shares. The put/call ratio of AEYE is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cannell Capital holds 819K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 743K shares, representing an increase of 9.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEYE by 32.61% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management holds 359K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEYE by 27.95% over the last quarter.

Prelude Capital Management holds 241K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares, representing an increase of 13.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEYE by 16.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 162K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Anchor Capital Advisors holds 102K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing an increase of 13.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEYE by 123.33% over the last quarter.

AudioEye Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering trusted ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital access, helping creators get accessible and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Samsung, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. AudioEye stands out among its competitors because it delivers human-in-the loop machine learning accessibility remediations without fundamental changes to website architecture, as well as, source code audits, browser-based tools, and continuous accessibility monitoring.

