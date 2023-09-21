HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Atyr Pharma (LIFE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Atyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,360.74% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atyr Pharma is 23.66. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1,360.74% from its latest reported closing price of 1.62.

The projected annual revenue for Atyr Pharma is 7MM, a decrease of 32.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atyr Pharma. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIFE is 0.08%, a decrease of 36.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 35,724K shares. The put/call ratio of LIFE is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 10,190K shares representing 17.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 5,264K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,900K shares, representing an increase of 44.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIFE by 69.25% over the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 4,785K shares representing 8.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,265K shares, representing an increase of 52.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIFE by 86.85% over the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 4,627K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,826K shares, representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIFE by 10.47% over the last quarter.

Tikvah Management holds 2,461K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atyr Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases.

