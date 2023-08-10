HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Atyr Pharma (LIFE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Atyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,010.20% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atyr Pharma is 21.76. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1,010.20% from its latest reported closing price of 1.96.
The projected annual revenue for Atyr Pharma is 7MM, a decrease of 32.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.83.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atyr Pharma. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIFE is 0.12%, an increase of 86.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 51.37% to 35,321K shares. The put/call ratio of LIFE is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Federated Hermes holds 10,190K shares representing 18.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,232K shares, representing an increase of 48.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIFE by 69.96% over the last quarter.
FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 5,264K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,900K shares, representing an increase of 44.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIFE by 69.25% over the last quarter.
Stonepine Capital Management holds 4,826K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 4,785K shares representing 8.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,265K shares, representing an increase of 52.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIFE by 86.85% over the last quarter.
Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,473K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,379K shares, representing an increase of 44.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIFE by 45.49% over the last quarter.
Atyr Pharma Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases.
