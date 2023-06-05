News & Insights

BCEL

HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Atreca Inc - (BCEL) Buy Recommendation

June 05, 2023 — 12:55 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Atreca Inc - (NASDAQ:BCEL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 813.36% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atreca Inc - is 9.12. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 813.36% from its latest reported closing price of 1.00.

The projected annual revenue for Atreca Inc - is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atreca Inc -. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 11.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCEL is 0.02%, an increase of 35.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 14,493K shares. BCEL / Atreca Inc - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of BCEL is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BCEL / Atreca Inc - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 3,533K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 2,202K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation holds 1,007K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,206K shares, representing a decrease of 19.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCEL by 36.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 905K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ExodusPoint Capital Management holds 510K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing an increase of 78.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCEL by 272.53% over the last quarter.

Atreca Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca's platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumors. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as its lead product candidate ATRC-101. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients.

