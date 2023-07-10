HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 459.52% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. is 12.51. The forecasts range from a low of 5.15 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 459.52% from its latest reported closing price of 2.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. is 0MM, a decrease of 62.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in ATAI Life Sciences N.V.. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATAI is 0.02%, a decrease of 95.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 33.02% to 17,306K shares. The put/call ratio of ATAI is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cerity Partners holds 1,344K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 960K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares, representing an increase of 37.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATAI by 3.67% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 853K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 975K shares, representing a decrease of 14.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATAI by 45.80% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 734K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares, representing a decrease of 69.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATAI by 58.29% over the last quarter.

Brown University holds 718K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

atai is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. atai was founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape. atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders. atai's business model combines funding, technology, scientific and regulatory expertise with a focus on psychedelic therapy and other drugs with differentiated safety profiles and therapeutic potential. By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines across its companies, seeking to effectively treat and ultimately heal mental health disorders. atai's mission is to bridge the gap between what the mental healthcare system currently provides and what patients need. atai is headquartered in Berlin, with offices in New York and London.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.