HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Astria Therapeutics (ATXS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 208.00% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Astria Therapeutics is 24.92. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 208.00% from its latest reported closing price of 8.09.

The projected annual revenue for Astria Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astria Therapeutics. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 12.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATXS is 0.34%, a decrease of 24.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.47% to 23,818K shares. The put/call ratio of ATXS is 1.98, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,189K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 1,901K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 1,817K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 1,681K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,433K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,337K shares, representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATXS by 9.92% over the last quarter.

Astria Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Astria Therapeutics’ dedicated and passionate team is devoted to bringing life-changing therapies to patients and families impacted by HAE and rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases.

