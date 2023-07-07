HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ADR (ASLN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 7, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 454.86% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ADR is 15.98. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 454.86% from its latest reported closing price of 2.88.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ADR is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 76.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASLN is 0.01%, a decrease of 57.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 84.37% to 2,881K shares. The put/call ratio of ASLN is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vivo Capital holds 2,841K shares representing 17.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 42K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 10.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASLN by 43.34% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 40K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced the appointment of Kathleen M. Metters, PhD, as an independent director. Dr Metters has more than 30 years’ experience in the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of chronic diseases, including autoimmune diseases. Dr Metters is a member of several boards, including Hemoshear Therapeutics LLC and Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PSX). Most recently, she was Chief Executive Officer and President of Lycera Corp, where she spearheaded a robust pipeline of proprietary and partnered immune modulator programs.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.