HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Asensus Surgical (ASXC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Asensus Surgical (AMEX:ASXC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 192.53% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Asensus Surgical is 1.78. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 192.53% from its latest reported closing price of 0.61.

The projected annual revenue for Asensus Surgical is 17MM, an increase of 144.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asensus Surgical. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASXC is 0.00%, a decrease of 54.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.66% to 25,456K shares. The put/call ratio of ASXC is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,735K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,249K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,243K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASXC by 25.35% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,276K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,722K shares, representing a decrease of 19.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASXC by 13,046.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,187K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,192K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASXC by 28.56% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 1,219K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASXC by 61.14% over the last quarter.

Asensus Surgical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking the Clinical Intelligence to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance® Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™) to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare.

