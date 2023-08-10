HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Arvinas (ARVN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 199.95% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arvinas is 71.51. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 199.95% from its latest reported closing price of 23.84.

The projected annual revenue for Arvinas is 120MM, a decrease of 23.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 438 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arvinas. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARVN is 0.20%, an increase of 16.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.44% to 52,134K shares. The put/call ratio of ARVN is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avidity Partners Management holds 4,274K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,950K shares, representing a decrease of 15.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 5.65% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,718K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,123K shares, representing an increase of 15.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,514K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,368K shares, representing an increase of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 21.11% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 2,127K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,150K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 44.70% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,012K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,967K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 24.51% over the last quarter.

Arvinas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and "undruggable" targets, the company has two clinical-stage programs: ARV-110 for the treatment of men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer.

