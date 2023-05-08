HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates ArTara Therapeutics (TARA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of ArTara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,028.69% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for ArTara Therapeutics is 34.42. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1,028.69% from its latest reported closing price of 3.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ArTara Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in ArTara Therapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TARA is 0.06%, a decrease of 18.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.42% to 5,627K shares. The put/call ratio of TARA is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Opaleye Management holds 2,693K shares representing 23.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,708K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TARA by 23.98% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 831K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 290K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 284K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 209K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Protara Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Protara is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases with limited treatment options. Protara's portfolio includes its lead program, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy being developed for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations, and IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure-associated liver disease.

See all ArTara Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.