HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.49% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is 63.31. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 71.49% from its latest reported closing price of 36.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is 309MM, an increase of 13.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 588 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 4.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARWR is 0.19%, a decrease of 30.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 82,159K shares. The put/call ratio of ARWR is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,341K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,269K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 38.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,216K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,056K shares, representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 39.15% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,910K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,821K shares, representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 92.50% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,693K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,591K shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 37.51% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,397K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,576K shares, representing a decrease of 7.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 27.19% over the last quarter.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead's RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.