HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Armata Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:ARMP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.59% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Armata Pharmaceuticals is 8.16. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 87.59% from its latest reported closing price of 4.35.

The projected annual revenue for Armata Pharmaceuticals is 9MM, an increase of 75.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Armata Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARMP is 0.01%, an increase of 37.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.77% to 1,430K shares. The put/call ratio of ARMP is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 634K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 194K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 185K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 100K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 62K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARMP by 27.26% over the last quarter.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Armata is developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and other pathogens. In addition, in collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside of the United Statesand Canada, Armata is developing proprietary synthetic phage candidates to target an undisclosed infectious disease agent. Armata is committed to advancing phage with drug development expertise that spans bench to clinic including in-house phage specific GMP manufacturing.

