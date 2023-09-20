HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (ARCT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:ARCT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.46% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings is 55.59. The forecasts range from a low of 17.68 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 99.46% from its latest reported closing price of 27.87.

The projected annual revenue for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings is 100MM, a decrease of 62.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 13.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCT is 0.10%, a decrease of 10.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 26,771K shares. The put/call ratio of ARCT is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 4,778K shares representing 17.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 2,475K shares representing 9.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,449K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCT by 32.82% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 2,230K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,189K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCT by 41.16% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 1,927K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,996K shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCT by 46.53% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 1,907K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCT by 10.71% over the last quarter.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company with enabling technologies: (i) LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery, (ii) STARR™ mRNA Technology and (iii) mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing expertise. Arcturus' diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutic and vaccine candidates includes mRNA vaccine programs for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Influenza, and other programs to potentially treat Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency, and Cystic Fibrosis along with partnered programs including Glycogen Storage Disease Type 3, Hepatitis B Virus, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Arcturus' versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus' technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (209 patents and patent applications, issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other countries). Arcturus' commitment to the development of novel RNA therapeutics has led to collaborations with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CureVac AG, Synthetic Genomics Inc., Duke-NUS Medical School, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

