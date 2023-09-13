HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 171.33% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arbutus Biopharma is 5.51. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 171.33% from its latest reported closing price of 2.03.

The projected annual revenue for Arbutus Biopharma is 22MM, a decrease of 6.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 221 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arbutus Biopharma. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 6.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABUS is 0.12%, a decrease of 48.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.12% to 69,724K shares. The put/call ratio of ABUS is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Seas Capital holds 8,281K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,465K shares, representing an increase of 9.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABUS by 79.94% over the last quarter.

Whitefort Capital Management holds 8,094K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,500K shares, representing an increase of 7.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABUS by 17.25% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,396K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,195K shares, representing a decrease of 23.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABUS by 1.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,301K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 2,847K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,736K shares, representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABUS by 30.26% over the last quarter.

Arbutus Biopharma Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company primarily dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The Company is advancing multiple drug product candidates that may be combined into a potentially curative regimen for chronic HBV infection. Arbutus has also initiated a drug discovery and development effort for treating coronaviruses (including COVID-19).

