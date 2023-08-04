News & Insights

Stocks
ABUS

HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Buy Recommendation

August 04, 2023 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 167.38% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arbutus Biopharma is 5.51. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 167.38% from its latest reported closing price of 2.06.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arbutus Biopharma is 22MM, a decrease of 6.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arbutus Biopharma. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABUS is 0.23%, a decrease of 0.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.29% to 66,361K shares. ABUS / Arbutus Biopharma Corp Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ABUS is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ABUS / Arbutus Biopharma Corp Shares Held by Institutions

Whitefort Capital Management holds 7,500K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,851K shares, representing an increase of 48.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABUS by 202.98% over the last quarter.

Two Seas Capital holds 7,465K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,504K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABUS by 24.98% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 4,195K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,466K shares, representing an increase of 17.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABUS by 6.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,301K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 2,736K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,851K shares, representing a decrease of 77.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABUS by 40.99% over the last quarter.

Arbutus Biopharma Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company primarily dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The Company is advancing multiple drug product candidates that may be combined into a potentially curative regimen for chronic HBV infection. Arbutus has also initiated a drug discovery and development effort for treating coronaviruses (including COVID-19).

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABUS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.