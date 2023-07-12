HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 142.64% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arbutus Biopharma is 5.51. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 142.64% from its latest reported closing price of 2.27.

The projected annual revenue for Arbutus Biopharma is 22MM, a decrease of 33.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arbutus Biopharma. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABUS is 0.23%, a decrease of 1.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.00% to 66,266K shares. The put/call ratio of ABUS is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Whitefort Capital Management holds 7,500K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,851K shares, representing an increase of 48.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABUS by 202.98% over the last quarter.

Two Seas Capital holds 7,465K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,504K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABUS by 24.98% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 4,195K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,466K shares, representing an increase of 17.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABUS by 6.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,301K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 2,736K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,851K shares, representing a decrease of 77.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABUS by 42.31% over the last quarter.

Arbutus Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company primarily dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The Company is advancing multiple drug product candidates that may be combined into a potentially curative regimen for chronic HBV infection. Arbutus has also initiated a drug discovery and development effort for treating coronaviruses (including COVID-19).

