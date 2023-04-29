HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 130.28% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arbutus Biopharma is 5.78. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 130.28% from its latest reported closing price of 2.51.

The projected annual revenue for Arbutus Biopharma is 22MM, a decrease of 43.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arbutus Biopharma. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABUS is 0.24%, an increase of 124.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.26% to 56,511K shares. The put/call ratio of ABUS is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Seas Capital holds 7,504K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,654K shares, representing an increase of 24.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABUS by 68.42% over the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 4,851K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,962K shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABUS by 37.83% over the last quarter.

Whitefort Capital Management holds 3,851K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company.

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,466K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,301K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company primarily dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The Company is advancing multiple drug product candidates that may be combined into a potentially curative regimen for chronic HBV infection. Arbutus has also initiated a drug discovery and development effort for treating coronaviruses (including COVID-19).

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

