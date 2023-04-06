HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.31% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arbutus Biopharma is $5.78. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 99.31% from its latest reported closing price of $2.90.

The projected annual revenue for Arbutus Biopharma is $22MM, a decrease of 43.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 106K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing an increase of 22.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABUS by 48.26% over the last quarter.

VTWV - Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares holds 49K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 12.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABUS by 17.34% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Small Cap Value Portfolio Class IB holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 39K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 18.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABUS by 41.34% over the last quarter.

WMG Financial Advisors holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arbutus Biopharma. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABUS is 0.20%, an increase of 90.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.16% to 57,172K shares. The put/call ratio of ABUS is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

Arbutus Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company primarily dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The Company is advancing multiple drug product candidates that may be combined into a potentially curative regimen for chronic HBV infection. Arbutus has also initiated a drug discovery and development effort for treating coronaviruses (including COVID-19).

