HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 178.32% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aquestive Therapeutics is 6.29. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 178.32% from its latest reported closing price of 2.26.

The projected annual revenue for Aquestive Therapeutics is 41MM, a decrease of 11.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aquestive Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AQST is 0.04%, an increase of 4.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 15,506K shares. The put/call ratio of AQST is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bratton Capital Management holds 9,811K shares representing 17.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 791K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 752K shares, representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQST by 22.75% over the last quarter.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning holds 719K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares, representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQST by 113,504.33% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 519K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares, representing an increase of 10.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQST by 37.47% over the last quarter.

Bracebridge Capital holds 429K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aquestive Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company that applies innovative technology to solve therapeutic problems and improve medicines for patients. The Company has commercialized one internally-developed proprietary product to date, Sympazan, has a commercial proprietary product pipeline focused on the treatment of diseases of the central nervous system, or CNS, and other unmet needs, and is developing orally administered complex molecules to provide alternatives to invasively administered standard of care therapies. The Company also collaborates with other pharmaceutical companies to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies, like PharmFilm®, and has proven capabilities for drug development and commercialization.

