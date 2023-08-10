HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Aqua Metals (AQMS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 351.33% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aqua Metals is 5.10. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 351.33% from its latest reported closing price of 1.13.

The projected annual revenue for Aqua Metals is 5MM, an increase of 134,425.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aqua Metals. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AQMS is 0.01%, a decrease of 97.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 15,311K shares. The put/call ratio of AQMS is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baird Financial Group holds 4,571K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,599K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQMS by 73.53% over the last quarter.

Ieq Capital holds 2,645K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,211K shares, representing an increase of 16.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQMS by 46.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,891K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,525K shares, representing an increase of 19.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQMS by 8.37% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 992K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 679K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aqua Metals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aqua Metals, Inc. is reinventing metals recycling with its patented hydrometallurgical AquaRefining™ technology. Unlike smelting, AquaRefining is a room temperature, water-based process that emits less pollution. The modular Aqualyzers™ cleanly generate ultra-pure metal one atom at a time, closing the sustainability loop for the rapidly growing energy storage economy. The Company's offerings include equipment supply, services, and licensing of the AquaRefining technology to recyclers across the globe. Aqua Metals is based in McCarran, Nevada.

