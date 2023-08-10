HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 297.40% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aprea Therapeutics is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 297.40% from its latest reported closing price of 3.85.

The projected annual revenue for Aprea Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aprea Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 90.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APRE is 0.00%, a decrease of 98.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.99% to 0K shares. The put/call ratio of APRE is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Princeton Global Asset Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aprea Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with research facilities in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company's lead product candidate is eprenetapopt (APR-246), a small molecule in clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Eprenetapopt has received Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA for MDS, Fast Track designation from the FDA for AML, and Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission for MDS, AML and ovarian cancer. APR-548, a next generation small molecule reactivator of mutant p53, is being developed for oral administration.

