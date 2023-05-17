HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 299.48% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aprea Therapeutics is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 299.48% from its latest reported closing price of 3.83.

The projected annual revenue for Aprea Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aprea Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 70.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APRE is 0.00%, an increase of 46.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 97.11% to 52K shares. The put/call ratio of APRE is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 188K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APRE by 52.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 100K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 23K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 20K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 20K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 125.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APRE by 58.38% over the last quarter.

Aprea Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with research facilities in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company's lead product candidate is eprenetapopt (APR-246), a small molecule in clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Eprenetapopt has received Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA for MDS, Fast Track designation from the FDA for AML, and Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission for MDS, AML and ovarian cancer. APR-548, a next generation small molecule reactivator of mutant p53, is being developed for oral administration.

