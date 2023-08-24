HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Applied Dna Sciences (APDN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Applied Dna Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 177.55% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Applied Dna Sciences is 4.08. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 177.55% from its latest reported closing price of 1.47.

The projected annual revenue for Applied Dna Sciences is 18MM, an increase of 14.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Dna Sciences. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APDN is 0.01%, an increase of 94.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.18% to 2,367K shares. The put/call ratio of APDN is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 810K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 752K shares, representing an increase of 7.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APDN by 4.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 347K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMH Equity holds 333K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 156K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 129K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Applied Dna Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Applied DNA is commercializing LinearDNA™, its proprietary, large-scale polymerase chain reaction ('PCR')-based manufacturing platform that allows for the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences. The LinearDNA platform has utility in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic acid-based drug development and manufacturing market. The platform is used to manufacture DNA for customers as components of in vitro diagnostic tests and for preclinical nucleic acid-based drug development in the fields of adoptive cell therapies (CAR T and TCR therapies), DNA vaccines (anti-viral and cancer), RNA therapies, clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) based therapies, and gene therapies. Applied DNA has also established a COVID-19 diagnostic and testing offering that is in the early stages of commercialization and is grounded in the Company's deep expertise in DNA. The LinearDNA platform also has non-biologic applications, such as supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology. Key end-markets include textiles, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and cannabis, among others.

