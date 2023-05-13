HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Applied Dna Sciences (APDN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Applied Dna Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 281.31% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Applied Dna Sciences is 4.08. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 281.31% from its latest reported closing price of 1.07.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Applied Dna Sciences is 18MM, an increase of 5.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Dna Sciences. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APDN is 0.01%, an increase of 44.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 2,104K shares. The put/call ratio of APDN is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 752K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 721K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APDN by 48.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 347K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares, representing an increase of 24.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APDN by 79.41% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 156K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing an increase of 44.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APDN by 153.13% over the last quarter.

Sabby Management holds 152K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing an increase of 12.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APDN by 17.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 129K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing an increase of 22.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APDN by 75.21% over the last quarter.

Applied Dna Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Applied DNA is commercializing LinearDNA™, its proprietary, large-scale polymerase chain reaction ('PCR')-based manufacturing platform that allows for the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences. The LinearDNA platform has utility in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic acid-based drug development and manufacturing market. The platform is used to manufacture DNA for customers as components of in vitro diagnostic tests and for preclinical nucleic acid-based drug development in the fields of adoptive cell therapies (CAR T and TCR therapies), DNA vaccines (anti-viral and cancer), RNA therapies, clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) based therapies, and gene therapies. Applied DNA has also established a COVID-19 diagnostic and testing offering that is in the early stages of commercialization and is grounded in the Company's deep expertise in DNA. The LinearDNA platform also has non-biologic applications, such as supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology. Key end-markets include textiles, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and cannabis, among others.

See all Applied Dna Sciences regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.