HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.00% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is $87.04. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $145.95. The average price target represents an increase of 6.00% from its latest reported closing price of $82.11.

The projected annual revenue for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is $222MM, an increase of 193.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$5.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST T. Rowe Price Growth Opportunities Portfolio holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 15.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 23.27% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 5,183K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SG3 Management holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 81.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 56.27% over the last quarter.

PRHSX - T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund holds 645K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 953K shares, representing a decrease of 47.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 51.94% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 615 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apellis Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APLS is 0.35%, a decrease of 23.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.24% to 114,867K shares. The put/call ratio of APLS is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, the company aims to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology.

