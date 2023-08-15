HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Annovis Bio (ANVS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Annovis Bio (AMEX:ANVS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 256.53% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Annovis Bio is 46.92. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 256.53% from its latest reported closing price of 13.16.

The projected annual revenue for Annovis Bio is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Annovis Bio. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANVS is 0.03%, an increase of 111.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 839K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 419K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 161K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 105K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 71K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 52K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 15.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANVS by 26.11% over the last quarter.

Annovis Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and Alzheimer's in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). The Comapny's believes that it is the only company developing a drug for AD, PD and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. The Company expects its treatment to improve memory loss and dementia associated with AD and AD-DS, as well as body and brain function in PD. The Company has two ongoing Phase 2a studies: one in AD patients and one in both AD and PD patients.

