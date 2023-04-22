HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Annovis Bio (ANVS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Annovis Bio (AMEX:ANVS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 196.77% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Annovis Bio is $46.92. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 196.77% from its latest reported closing price of $15.81.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Annovis Bio is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Annovis Bio. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANVS is 0.01%, a decrease of 55.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.11% to 824K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 161K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 71K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANVS by 5.38% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 44K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANVS by 6.68% over the last quarter.

Merit Financial Group holds 43K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 53.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANVS by 99.82% over the last quarter.

IBB - iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF holds 42K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANVS by 21.43% over the last quarter.

Annovis Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and Alzheimer's in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). The Comapny's believes that it is the only company developing a drug for AD, PD and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. The Company expects its treatment to improve memory loss and dementia associated with AD and AD-DS, as well as body and brain function in PD. The Company has two ongoing Phase 2a studies: one in AD patients and one in both AD and PD patients.

See all Annovis Bio regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.