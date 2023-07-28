HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 190.24% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Anixa Biosciences is 10.71. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 190.24% from its latest reported closing price of 3.69.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Anixa Biosciences is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anixa Biosciences. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANIX is 0.01%, a decrease of 19.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.30% to 4,039K shares. The put/call ratio of ANIX is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 928K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 639K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIX by 19.30% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 365K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 335K shares, representing an increase of 8.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIX by 4.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 274K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 166K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Anixa Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Anixa Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a number of programs addressing cancer and infectious disease. Anixa's therapeutics portfolio includes a cancer immunotherapy program which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology, and a Covid-19 therapeutics program focused on inhibiting certain viral protein function. The company's vaccine portfolio includes a vaccine to prevent breast cancer, and specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most deadly form of the disease, and a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against specific proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.