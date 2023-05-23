HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 210.43% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Anixa Biosciences is 10.71. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 210.43% from its latest reported closing price of 3.45.

The projected annual revenue for Anixa Biosciences is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anixa Biosciences. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANIX is 0.01%, an increase of 53.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.57% to 4,020K shares. The put/call ratio of ANIX is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 928K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 639K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIX by 19.30% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 335K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIX by 14.94% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 274K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 202K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares, representing a decrease of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIX by 19.06% over the last quarter.

Anixa Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Anixa Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a number of programs addressing cancer and infectious disease. Anixa's therapeutics portfolio includes a cancer immunotherapy program which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology, and a Covid-19 therapeutics program focused on inhibiting certain viral protein function. The company's vaccine portfolio includes a vaccine to prevent breast cancer, and specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most deadly form of the disease, and a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against specific proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization.

