HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 506.54% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Anavex Life Sciences is 48.70. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 506.54% from its latest reported closing price of 8.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Anavex Life Sciences is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anavex Life Sciences. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVXL is 0.03%, a decrease of 34.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 28,593K shares. The put/call ratio of AVXL is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 4,314K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,488K shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVXL by 11.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,267K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,503K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,588K shares, representing a decrease of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVXL by 8.50% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,453K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,405K shares, representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVXL by 11.47% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,089K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVXL by 12.70% over the last quarter.

Anavex Life Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain and various types of cancer. Anavex's lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), recently completed a successful Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease. ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) is an orally available drug candidate that restores cellular homeostasis by targeting sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer's disease. ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. ANAVEX®3-71, which targets sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors, is a promising preclinical drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX®3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.