HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (BATS:AMLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 129.03% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is 49.47. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 129.03% from its latest reported closing price of 21.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is 178MM, a decrease of 7.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 16.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMLX is 0.20%, a decrease of 15.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.03% to 13,770K shares. The put/call ratio of AMLX is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,654K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,506K shares, representing an increase of 8.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 19.50% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,388K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,279K shares, representing an increase of 7.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 17.29% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,089K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares, representing a decrease of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 21.73% over the last quarter.

VISGX - Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund Investor Shares holds 793K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 741K shares, representing an increase of 6.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 21.25% over the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 775K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.