HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (BATS:AMLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 114.27% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is 51.51. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 114.27% from its latest reported closing price of 24.04.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is 178MM, an increase of 90.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 15.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMLX is 0.23%, an increase of 10.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.77% to 13,396K shares. The put/call ratio of AMLX is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,654K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,506K shares, representing an increase of 8.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 19.50% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,388K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,279K shares, representing an increase of 7.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 17.29% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,089K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares, representing a decrease of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 21.73% over the last quarter.

VISGX - Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund Investor Shares holds 793K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 741K shares, representing an increase of 6.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 21.25% over the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 775K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.