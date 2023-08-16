HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates American Resources Corporation - (AREC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of American Resources Corporation - (NASDAQ:AREC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 187.09% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Resources Corporation - is 4.34. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 187.09% from its latest reported closing price of 1.51.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American Resources Corporation - is 147MM, an increase of 488.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Resources Corporation -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AREC is 0.03%, an increase of 18.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.71% to 9,864K shares. The put/call ratio of AREC is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,757K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 1,072K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 946K shares, representing an increase of 11.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AREC by 42.31% over the last quarter.

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 781K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 853K shares, representing a decrease of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AREC by 2.28% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 734K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 685K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 637K shares, representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AREC by 26.62% over the last quarter.

American Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Resources Corporation is a supplier of high-quality raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated. American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure market while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.