HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.47% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alto Ingredients is 5.10. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 37.47% from its latest reported closing price of 3.71.

The projected annual revenue for Alto Ingredients is 1,362MM, an increase of 5.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alto Ingredients. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 6.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALTO is 0.02%, a decrease of 29.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.31% to 42,199K shares. The put/call ratio of ALTO is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,655K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,354K shares, representing an increase of 11.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTO by 45.76% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,354K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,731K shares, representing an increase of 26.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTO by 49.41% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,838K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,966K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTO by 49.13% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,623K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,284K shares, representing an increase of 20.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTO by 45.37% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,434K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,337K shares, representing an increase of 6.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTO by 45.87% over the last quarter.

Alto Ingredients Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alto Ingredients, Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc., is a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company's customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies.

