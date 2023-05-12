HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.66% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alpine Immune Sciences is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 96.66% from its latest reported closing price of 7.78.

The projected annual revenue for Alpine Immune Sciences is 48MM, an increase of 86.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 167 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpine Immune Sciences. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALPN is 0.25%, a decrease of 5.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.34% to 34,467K shares. The put/call ratio of ALPN is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 4,397K shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,357K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALPN by 2.04% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 4,082K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 3,638K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,449K shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALPN by 12.34% over the last quarter.

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 3,126K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,056K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALPN by 0.11% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 2,986K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alpine Immune Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is seeking to create first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients' lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

