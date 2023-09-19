HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.85% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is 251.40. The forecasts range from a low of 142.41 to a high of $425.25. The average price target represents an increase of 39.85% from its latest reported closing price of 179.77.

The projected annual revenue for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is 1,521MM, an increase of 22.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1005 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALNY is 0.32%, a decrease of 12.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 144,825K shares. The put/call ratio of ALNY is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 16,498K shares representing 13.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,476K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 11.65% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 8,392K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,639K shares, representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 132.52% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,929K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,572K shares, representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 3.93% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,068K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,154K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 10.78% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 4,719K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, hepatic infectious, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of severe and debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust RNAi therapeutics platform. Alnylam's commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), and OXLUMO™ (lumasiran) and Leqvio® (inclisiran) being developed and commercialized by Alnylam's partner Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including six product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its 'Alnylam P5x25' strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

