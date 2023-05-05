HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 173.49% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allogene Therapeutics is 17.64. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 173.49% from its latest reported closing price of 6.45.

The projected annual revenue for Allogene Therapeutics is 4MM, an increase of 1,602.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allogene Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 6.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLO is 0.21%, an increase of 30.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.75% to 125,696K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLO is 2.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 18,716K shares representing 12.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 7,306K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,040K shares, representing an increase of 31.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 28.14% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,942K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,907K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 42.48% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,310K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,310K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allogene Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of 'off-the-shelf' CAR T cell therapy candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients.

