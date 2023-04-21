HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 261.92% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allogene Therapeutics is $18.06. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 261.92% from its latest reported closing price of $4.99.

The projected annual revenue for Allogene Therapeutics is $4MM, an increase of 1,539.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFEOX - U.s. Core Equity 1 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 78K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 6.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 23.20% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,838K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,740K shares, representing an increase of 5.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 44.30% over the last quarter.

SCHB - Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF holds 48K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 19.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 14.16% over the last quarter.

URTY - ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 17.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 18.89% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,557K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,319K shares, representing an increase of 15.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 17.15% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allogene Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 9.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLO is 0.22%, an increase of 28.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.49% to 125,180K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLO is 1.93, indicating a bearish outlook.

Allogene Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of 'off-the-shelf' CAR T cell therapy candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients.

