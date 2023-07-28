HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Alkermes (ALKS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) with a Neutral recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.02% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alkermes is 36.95. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 22.02% from its latest reported closing price of 30.28.
The projected annual revenue for Alkermes is 1,179MM, a decrease of 19.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.36.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 641 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alkermes. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALKS is 0.40%, an increase of 16.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 179,678K shares. The put/call ratio of ALKS is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Sarissa Capital Management holds 8,965K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,710K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,044K shares, representing an increase of 9.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 83.29% over the last quarter.
Hardman Johnston Global Advisors holds 6,013K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,562K shares, representing an increase of 7.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 97,247.04% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,094K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,009K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 1.31% over the last quarter.
Cibc World Markets holds 5,075K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Alkermes Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders, and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio.
Additional reading:
- Press release issued by Alkermes plc on July 26, 2023 announcing financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.
- Investor presentation to be displayed by Alkermes plc on July 26, 2023.
- Amendment No. 7, dated as of June 28, 2023, to Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of September 16, 2011, as amended and restated on September 25, 2012, as further amended by Amendment No. 2 on February 14, 2013, as amended by Amendment No. 3 and Waiver to Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated as of May 22, 2013, as amended by Amendment No. 4 dated as of October 12, 2016, as amended by Amendment No. 5 dated as of March 26, 2018, and as amended by Amendment No. 6 dated as of March 12, 2021, among Alkermes, Inc., Alkermes plc, the guarantors party thereto, the lenders party thereto and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc. as Administrative Agent and Collateral Agent.
- Alkermes plc 2018 Stock Option and Incentive Plan, as amended.
