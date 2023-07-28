HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Alkermes (ALKS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.02% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alkermes is 36.95. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 22.02% from its latest reported closing price of 30.28.

The projected annual revenue for Alkermes is 1,179MM, a decrease of 19.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 641 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alkermes. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALKS is 0.40%, an increase of 16.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 179,678K shares. The put/call ratio of ALKS is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sarissa Capital Management holds 8,965K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,710K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,044K shares, representing an increase of 9.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 83.29% over the last quarter.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors holds 6,013K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,562K shares, representing an increase of 7.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 97,247.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,094K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,009K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 1.31% over the last quarter.

Cibc World Markets holds 5,075K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alkermes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders, and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio.

