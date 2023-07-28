News & Insights

Stocks
ALKS

HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Alkermes (ALKS) Neutral Recommendation

July 28, 2023 — 04:29 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.02% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alkermes is 36.95. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 22.02% from its latest reported closing price of 30.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alkermes is 1,179MM, a decrease of 19.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 641 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alkermes. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALKS is 0.40%, an increase of 16.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 179,678K shares. ALKS / Alkermes plc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ALKS is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ALKS / Alkermes plc Shares Held by Institutions

Sarissa Capital Management holds 8,965K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,710K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,044K shares, representing an increase of 9.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 83.29% over the last quarter.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors holds 6,013K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,562K shares, representing an increase of 7.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 97,247.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,094K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,009K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 1.31% over the last quarter.

Cibc World Markets holds 5,075K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alkermes Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders, and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALKS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.