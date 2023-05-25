HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 187.80% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alimera Sciences is 7.31. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 187.80% from its latest reported closing price of 2.54.

The projected annual revenue for Alimera Sciences is 64MM, an increase of 15.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alimera Sciences. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALIM is 0.04%, a decrease of 25.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.97% to 2,135K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caligan Partners holds 479K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Velan Capital Investment Management holds 258K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 250K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 101K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALIM by 25.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 87K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alimera Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alimera Sciences is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and affect millions of people in our aging populations.

