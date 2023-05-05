HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 101.25% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aldeyra Therapeutics is 20.91. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 101.25% from its latest reported closing price of 10.39.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aldeyra Therapeutics is 20MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aldeyra Therapeutics. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 7.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALDX is 0.24%, an increase of 151.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.66% to 35,657K shares. The put/call ratio of ALDX is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 11,350K shares representing 19.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Knoll Capital Management holds 1,948K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,877K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALDX by 422.37% over the last quarter.

Eagle Asset Management holds 1,772K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,458K shares, representing an increase of 17.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALDX by 48.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,678K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 1,558K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,402K shares, representing a decrease of 54.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALDX by 23.58% over the last quarter.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company's lead investigational compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target RASP (reactive aldehyde species), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease and result in cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company's clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in development for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer.

See all Aldeyra Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.