HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Akerna (KERN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.44% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Akerna is 0.82. The forecasts range from a low of 0.81 to a high of $0.84. The average price target represents an increase of 13.44% from its latest reported closing price of 0.72.

The projected annual revenue for Akerna is 27MM, an increase of 125.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akerna. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 37.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KERN is 0.00%, a decrease of 100.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 76.19% to 78K shares. The put/call ratio of KERN is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 59K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 11K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 6K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 77.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KERN by 495.96% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 612.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KERN by 87.13% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Akerna Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Akerna is an enterprise software company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry. First launched in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $20 billion in cannabis sales to date and is the first cannabis software company listed on Nasdaq. The Company's cornerstone technology, MJ Platform, the world's leading infrastructure as a service platform powers retailers, manufacturers, brands, distributors, and cultivators.

