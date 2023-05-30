HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.53% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Akebia Therapeutics is 2.04. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 80.53% from its latest reported closing price of 1.13.

The projected annual revenue for Akebia Therapeutics is 203MM, a decrease of 24.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akebia Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 11.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKBA is 0.10%, an increase of 33.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 53,847K shares. The put/call ratio of AKBA is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Satter Management Co. holds 16,205K shares representing 8.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,090K shares, representing an increase of 6.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKBA by 19.81% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 7,483K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 4,698K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,967K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,411K shares, representing an increase of 39.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKBA by 47.58% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,412K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Akebia Therapeutics Background Information

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

