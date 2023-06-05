HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Agenus (AGEN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 382.91% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agenus is 7.73. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $8.72. The average price target represents an increase of 382.91% from its latest reported closing price of 1.60.

The projected annual revenue for Agenus is 93MM, a decrease of 1.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agenus. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGEN is 0.07%, a decrease of 36.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.00% to 215,753K shares. The put/call ratio of AGEN is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 30,000K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,000K shares, representing an increase of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGEN by 31.16% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 20,229K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,901K shares, representing an increase of 16.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGEN by 5.30% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 15,631K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,500K shares, representing an increase of 7.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGEN by 27.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,886K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 8,353K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,042K shares, representing an increase of 87.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGEN by 314.85% over the last quarter.

Agenus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

