HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,088.59% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Affimed N.V. is 6.46. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 1,088.59% from its latest reported closing price of 0.54.

The projected annual revenue for Affimed N.V. is 32MM, a decrease of 6.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 198 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affimed N.V.. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 13.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFMD is 0.02%, a decrease of 87.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.52% to 60,477K shares. The put/call ratio of AFMD is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

683 Capital Management holds 9,000K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 6,597K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 4,426K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 4,226K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,207K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFMD by 44.97% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,211K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,263K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFMD by 38.18% over the last quarter.

Affimed N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Affimed is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company's proprietary ROCK® platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs. The ROCK platform predictably generates customized innate cell engager (ICE®) molecules, which use patients' immune cells to destroy tumor cells. This innovative approach enabled Affimed to become the first company with a clinical-stage ICE®. Headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, with offices in New York, New York, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by a bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients' lives.

