HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Aemetis (AMTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 140.03% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aemetis is 12.39. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 140.03% from its latest reported closing price of 5.16.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aemetis is 374MM, an increase of 101.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aemetis. This is a decrease of 46 owner(s) or 26.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMTX is 0.02%, an increase of 63.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.20% to 12,633K shares. The put/call ratio of AMTX is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 2,101K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,137K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMTX by 182.80% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 1,808K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,811K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMTX by 273.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,112K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 765K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 605K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Aemetis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and bioproducts company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. Founded in 2006, Aemetis has completed Phase 1 and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero biorefinery in Riverbank, California to convert renewable hydrogen from waste orchard wood and renewable electricity from solar and hydroelectric sources combined with non-edible oils into renewable jet fuel and renewable diesel, while pre-extracting cellulosic sugars for use by the Keyes ethanol plant to produce cellulosic ethanol. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and bioproducts.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.