HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Adc Therapeutics (ADCT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Adc Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 974.15% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adc Therapeutics is 8.33. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 974.15% from its latest reported closing price of 0.78.

The projected annual revenue for Adc Therapeutics is 166MM, a decrease of 9.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adc Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 23.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADCT is 0.15%, an increase of 15.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.41% to 47,916K shares. The put/call ratio of ADCT is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 14,050K shares representing 17.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,565K shares, representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 5,584K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,257K shares, representing an increase of 41.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 16.70% over the last quarter.

Sio Capital Management holds 4,021K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,161K shares, representing an increase of 46.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 5.55% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,170K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,367K shares, representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 2.42% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,760K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,092K shares, representing a decrease of 12.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 599.22% over the last quarter.

Adc Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company has created a deep clinical pipeline by combining its decades of experience and strategic target selection with proprietary next-generation pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) technology. The Company's Biologics License Application for its lead product candidate, loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca, formerly ADCT-402) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma was given priority review status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of May 21, 2021. The Company's second lead product candidate, camidanlumab tesirine (Cami, formerly ADCT-301), is being evaluated in a 117-patient pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma.

