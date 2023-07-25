HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Adc Therapeutics (ADCT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Adc Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 626.72% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adc Therapeutics is 9.52. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 626.72% from its latest reported closing price of 1.31.

The projected annual revenue for Adc Therapeutics is 166MM, a decrease of 8.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adc Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADCT is 0.13%, an increase of 80.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.12% to 51,556K shares. The put/call ratio of ADCT is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 13,565K shares representing 16.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,591K shares, representing an increase of 44.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 3.74% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,367K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,988K shares, representing an increase of 40.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 19.03% over the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 3,257K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares, representing an increase of 85.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 210.36% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,092K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,004K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 51.71% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,354K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,161K shares, representing an increase of 8.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 84.69% over the last quarter.

Adc Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company has created a deep clinical pipeline by combining its decades of experience and strategic target selection with proprietary next-generation pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) technology. The Company's Biologics License Application for its lead product candidate, loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca, formerly ADCT-402) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma was given priority review status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of May 21, 2021. The Company's second lead product candidate, camidanlumab tesirine (Cami, formerly ADCT-301), is being evaluated in a 117-patient pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma.

